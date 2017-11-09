Even Jobbik voters want an opposition alliance

A majority of far-right Jobbik voters would prefer a broad opposition alliance to run against Fidesz in next year’s election, according to a recent poll conducted by pollster Republikon Institute for 24.hu.

41 percent of left-wing and liberal voters polled responded that parties of the opposition should run together on a joint party list in the spring 2018 election, while 39 percent said coordination in electoral districts would be enough and there is no need for a joint party list.

Meanwhile, Jobbik voters tend to lean more towards the idea of one opposition candidate per electoral district as the relative majority of Jobbik sympathizers, some 40 percent, would prefer this method over a joint party list (22 percent) or no cooperation at all (29 percent).

Left-wing, liberal voters are divided over the inclusion of Jobbik in a possible electoral alliance. Although the relative majority (33 percent) of left-wing, liberal voters think that all parties, including Jobbik, should cooperate with each other, the absolute majority of such voters would prefer either an electoral alliance consisting only of left-wing parties (24 percent), separate alliances between the old and the new parties of the left (23 percent), or for all parties to run separate lists of candidates (13 percent).

Surprisingly, Jobbik voters are less divided over the question as 49 percent of them would prefer a broad opposition alliance with Jobbik among its ranks. Meanwhile, 18 percent of Jobbik voters think that cooperation between Jobbik and left-wing parties is not realistic but left-wing parties should cooperate with each other. 24 percent of Jobbik voters think that all parties should run individually as only 6 percent of them would like to see two alliances of old and new left-wing parties.

Although former Socialist prime minister and current chairman of the Democratic Coalition party (DK) Ferenc Gyurcsány is still one of the most unpopular politicians in Hungary, 72 percent of left-wing, liberal voters agree he should play a role in the opposition’s cooperation, whereas 19 percent believe Gyurcsány is so unpopular that he would only hinder the opposition’s effort.

Although Gyurcsány is much more rejected by Jobbik voters, still some 38 percent of them think the Democratic Alliance founder should play a role in an opposition alliance, opposed to the 56 percent against such inclusion.