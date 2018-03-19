Faith Church founder Rev. Sándor Németh uses sermon to endorse Viktor Orbán and Fidesz

With just 21 days to go until Hungary’s general election, on Sunday Faith Church (Hit Gyülekezete) chief pastor Sándor Németh used his pulpit to urge his followers to support Viktor Orbán and Fidesz in the April 8 general election. Like other state-recognized churches, the Faith Church, its institutions, as well as its television station (which was once considered Hungary’s last “opposition” television station) receive copious state funding.

Here’s what Németh said: