Fidesz billboards inciting hatred removed from Budapest District XIX (Kispest)

Fidesz billboards depicting opposition leaders holding wire cutters standing in front of a cut chain-link fence in the embrace of American financier George Soros have either been removed or are in the process of being covered over in Budapest District XIX (Kispest), reports index.hu.

At the end of February Kispest mayor Péter Gajda warned billboard companies that district ordinances forbade the erection in public areas of advertisements inciting hatred.

“Whoever incites hatred may not do so in Kispest,” Gajda said. “For this reason I call the attention of every public advertising company to obey local laws. We hope the letter will be enough, but if not then we will remove these billboards.”

He told index.hu that most of the offending billboards had already been removed, but those that had not were being covered over by the local government.