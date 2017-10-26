Fidesz campaigns against “Soros Plan” in the countryside

A “Who’s Who” of prominent Fidesz officials are setting out on a sort of countrywide tour to educate towns and cities on the dangers of “Brussels” and the so-called “Soros Plan” to allegedly settle millions of migrants in Hungary in the interest of undermining Christianity and destroying nation-states. Four local forums were held in different locations around Hungary on Wednesday:

A speech by Fidesz delegation spokesperson János Halász on the Soros Plan in Gyula,

A press conference on the same topic in Kunszentmárton by Fidesz MP István Boldog and president of Fidesz’s Budapest chapter Máté Kocsis,

A forum held in Őrbottyán by Undersecretary for the Ministry of Human Resources Bence Rétvári and propaganda ministry undersecretary Bence Tuzson,

A Soros Plan forum in Hajdúhadház held by Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga and Fidesz MP László Tasó.

Earlier forums, explicitly focusing on the “Soros Plan”, the topic of the Fidesz-led government’s election-campaign-disguised-as-a-National-Consultation, were held in the past two weeks almost exclusively in the eastern part of Hungary. These included:

Speaker of the National Assembly László Kövér speaking on Tuesday in Püspökladány on the importance of defeating the Soros Plan,

Fidesz delegation leader Gergely Gulyás arguing on October 24 that participation in the National Consultation would give the government added power to struggle against Brussels and the Soros Plan,

Fidesz MP and parliamentary economic committee chairman Erik Bánki warning residents of Szeged of the dangers of the Soros Plan on October 19,

Government mouthpiece journalist András Bencsik giving a speech on the dangers of the Soros Plan the same day in Mezőcsát,

Fidesz MP Róbert Zsigó holding a forum on October 18 in Szabadszállás, where he informed locals that opposition parties are working for the implementation of the Soros Plan, and that those who oppose immigration can only rely on Fidesz,

Bence Tuzson speaking again on October 17 at a Soros Plan forum in Újpest,

Undersecretary László Tasó and Fidesz MP Gyula Budai speaking in Hajdúsámson on the Soros Plan and warning that “Everyone in Hungary must know what Brussels is planning.”

Fidesz made no attempt to hide the fact that it is conducting an election campaign in which it cynically portrays financier and philanthropist George Soros, who has probably done more to promote democracy, rule of law and good governance in Central and Eastern Europe than just about anybody else, as an enemy of the Hungarian people.