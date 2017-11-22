Fidesz delegation purchases 5,000 copies of George Soros “biography” written by German conspiracy theorist

The National Assembly’s Fidesz delegation spent some HUF 13 million (USD 49,000) on 5,000 copies of a book about George Soros written by a German conspiracy theorist, reports mfor.hu. When asked by the business website about what the 114-member delegation intended to do with 5,000 copies of the book, the delegation answered that it had distributed them “to the representatives of the individual voting districts,” meaning local representatives around the country are now armed with information provided by a known conspiracy theorist.

The book, titled “George Soros: The multi-billionaire’s global network and the end of the world as we know it”, is published in Hungary by GerillaPress Lapkiadó és Média Tanácsadó Kft., the same publisher that maintains the Fidesz-tied PestiSracok.hu news portal. The Fidesz delegation spent around HUF 2,600 (USD 9.75) on each copy, a substantial discount from the market price of HUF 3,220.

The author of the book, Andreas von Rétyi, is a German “journalist” who has published numerous other titles on favorite conspiracy theories regarding the September 11 terror attacks, the Illuminati, the Skull and Bones secret society, the Bilderberg Group, the Stargate project, Area 51 and secrets of the pyramids of Giza.

The mass purchase of 5,000 copies of his book by Hungary’s ruling party is presumably the greatest one-time sale achieved by von Rétyi in his career. It also represents a good day of business for the PestiSracok.hu publisher.