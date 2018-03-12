Unless opposition politicians endorse a single opposition candidate, Fidesz-KDNP’s István Hollik is favored to win election to parliament in Budapest’s 1st electoral district on April 8th, reports Magyar Nemzet.

A poll conducted by Common Country Movement has found that none of the opposition candidates in the electoral district have enough support on their own to defeat Hollik.

Conducted between February 5 and 28,the poll found that he has a double-digit lead over each opposition politician in a one-on-one race. Márta Naszályi (MSZP-Párbeszéd) would mount the best challenge, losing 59-41, followed by Péter Juhász (Együtt) with 39 percent, Antal Csárdi (LMP) at 38 percent, and András Fekete-Győr (Momentum) at 37 percent. Jobbik’s Pál Losonczy polled the lowest at 24 percent.

In other words, the polls show Fidesz has Budapest’s 1st electoral district in the bag unless opposition parties start withdrawing candidates in favor of the one with the best prospects of defeating Hollik.

In terms of party (list) preferences, the poll found that Fidesz-KDNP is the most widely supported in the district. 31 percent of voters support Fidesz-KDNP, while MSZP-Párbeszéd, DK, Jobbik and LMP are each at 9 percent. Momentum and Együtt are at 6 and 4 percent, respectively.