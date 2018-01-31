Fidesz, Jobbik announce candidates for general election

Jobbik and Fidesz have released their lists of 106 candidates for the 2018 general election on April 8.

There are 199 seats in the National Assembly. Of these, 106 are tied to the country’s 106 electoral districts, while the remaining 93 seats are distributed to parties based on votes for their respective party lists.

Momentum unveiled its list of candidates back in October 2017. However, the list is likely to change before the election.

Hungarian voters cast two votes, one for an individual candidate running in their district and another for a party’s national list of candidates.

A detailed map of electoral districts can be found at Valasztas.hu, the National Election Office’s official website, by scrolling down.