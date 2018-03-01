Fidesz-KDNP announces joint national party list

The Fidesz-KDNP political alliance, in power since 2010, released its national party list on Wednesday night. Having released its list of candidates for individual electoral districts in mid-January, the governing political alliance has shown its cards in the run-up to the 2018 general election on April 8.

The 199 seats in the National Assembly are divided among directly-elected MPs representing individual electoral districts (106) and party list seats (93). When Hungarians vote, they cast one vote for the candidate they would like to see represent their electoral district, and then another vote for a national party list. This means that candidates who lose in their respective electoral district can still enter parliament from the party’s national list, and vice versa.

What does the national party list show us?

The rule of thumb for the national party lists is that a strong ranking on the list tends to reflect a politician’s strength and position within the party. Fidesz chairman Viktor Orbán has never been directly elected to parliament, but rather entered parliament from the top of his party’s national list of candidates. Because a party needs to receive at least 5 percent of votes cast for its ranking party list candidates to enter parliament, the aforementioned rule of thumb does not necessarily apply to Fidesz as to smaller opposition parties.

Because Fidesz and the Christian Democratic Peoples Party (KDNP) are separate parties, the political alliance’s joint list needs 10 percent of the popular vote in order for any candidates running only on the party list to enter parliament.

The new election law adopted before the 2014 general election tilted the field in Fidesz’s favor. As a result, the number of national party list MPs for Fidesz is amplified over those obtained by opposition parties.

According to index.hu and atv.hu, politicians ranked higher than around 70-72, respectively, should worry about whether they will have a seat in parliament — especially if they are not standing as individual candidates.

Listed below are the first 36 names appearing on the Fidesz-KDNP joint national party list (* indicates individuals also running in individual electoral districts).