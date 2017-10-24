Fidesz-KDNP to woo Budapest voters with “keepable promises”

The ruling Fidesz-KDNP alliance will seek to attract Budapest voters in the 2018 national election by offering “10-15 keepable, believable, attractive promises,” according to a high-level governing party official, reports Magyar Nemzet. The official reportedly said that Fidesz would only consider the election a victory if they are able to hold 100 out of the 199 seats in parliament, forming a majority.

Since none of the opposition parties are willing to form a coalition with Fidesz-KDNP, and the opposition parties themselves have thus far been unable to form solid alliances, Fidesz will have to win a minimum of 67 of Hungary’s 106 individual voting districts to reach its desired 100 seats in the National Assembly, the conservative daily reports. 18 of those 106 districts are in the capital, which is not as reliable a Fidesz voting bloc as many other parts of the country (the Hungarian Socialist Party and independent candidates managed to win eight of 18 Budapest districts in 2014).

The party official said that in many cities and towns in the countryside Jobbik is still strong despite its “internal difficulties,” and left-wing opposition parties still appear poised to do well in numerous Budapest districts. Supposedly this explains why the ruling party plans to woo Budapest voters with certain promises, for example making sure every road and street in the city is paved within five years.