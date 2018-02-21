Fidesz MP: Courts are too mild with politicians

“My biggest heartbreak is that Ferenc Gyurcsány is not in prison. If anyone, he would really deserve to be behind bars.” – Gyula Budai (Fidesz)

Speaking about the acquittal of several current and former Socialist politicians, accountability and anti-corruption commissioner and Fidesz MP Gyula Budai (pictured) told pro-government daily Magyar Idők: “If a politician is affected in a case, do not dare to make a decision like they would if it was about an ordinary person.”

The highlights of the interview:

“I believe I did a thorough job, which is supported by recent court decisions.”

“…it was evident that during the Socialists’ governance [2002-2010] corruption was present at a governmental level, so it enmeshed the full structure of the Socialist-Free Democrats cabinets.”

“My biggest heartbreak is that [former Socialist prime minister] Ferenc Gyurcsány is not in prison. If anyone, he would really deserve to be behind bars.”

“Out of 110 inquiries, I filed reports in 64 cases, in which some 49 people were indicted, out of which 37 sat on the defendant’s chair. All of them were tied to the Gyurcsány-Bajnai governments. I put the best of my knowledge into this.”

Referring to opposition corruption watchdogs: “It is not a coincidence that those opposition figures – and here I’m referring to [Politics Can Be Different co-chair] Ákos Hadházy – who voice [the Fidesz government’s mafia-like web of corruption] are losing lawsuits one after the other. In my opinion, one should not voice accusations but support their statements with evidence. Of course, it is easier to hide behind RTL Klub, HVG or index.hu, and then the accuser suddenly turns into a smart guy. […] In my opinion, these media outlets coordinate the statements of the opposition politicians. What they are doing is so obvious I don’t understand how could they make it this far.”

Maybe the best part of the interview is when Budai, who had referred to all judges as “communists,” complains about how the courts acquitted two former Socialist undersecretaries because of alleged double standards:

“[In cases like this] the problem might be, that courts if a politician is affected in a case, do not dare to make a decision like they would if it was about an ordinary person. In turn, they should apply the same laws. Unfortunately, the media perches on these cases, they report on it, [the case] is in focus, and courts become less certain. There was no change of system at the courts. This is not something I invented, others state this, recently two former judges made similar statements on one of the commercial TV channels.”

Budai’s remark echoed that of justice ministry undersecretary Pál Völner, who told Magyar Idők that Hungary’s justice system needs to be free of “foreign-financed self-styled rights groups.”

