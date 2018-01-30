Fidesz MP Lezsák whitewashes Horthy complicity in Hungarian Holocaust in open prayer published in Magyar Hírlap

Just days after a special birthday mass in honor of Hungary’s notoriously anti-Semitic wartime leader Miklós Horthy was called off, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and Fidesz MP Sándor Lezsák has now published a prayer in honor of the controversial leader for the readers of pro-government print daily Magyar Hírlap.

The prayer, Lezsák writes, was to have been recited at the birthday mass.

Lezsák’s open prayer refers to Horthy as a victim of “historical character assassination” and asserts that “the Regent was brave enough to alone take up arms to protect our fellow countrymen, the Budapest Jewry and – for as long as he could – to stand up against Hitler’s blackmailing demands in the interest of the Jews.”

According to Lezsák, “Hungarian Jews should follow the example of their fellow Jewish countrymen and appreciate the brave decisions of Regent Miklós Horthy.”

He adds: “The reputation of Miklós Horthy, a victim of a historical and political character assassination, is intentionally being defiled and distorted….It is the duty of politicians and public figures to honor and bravely defend the Horthy era and the statesman’s character…”

Aside from whitewashing Horthy’s role in the Hungarian Holocaust, Lezsák does much to whitewash state-sanctioned anti-Semitism during the interwar period. For more information on the Holocaust in Hungary, see “The Holocaust in Hungary: Frequently Asked Questions” page set up by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.