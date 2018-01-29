Fidesz MP used high school cervical cancer awareness event to deliver government propaganda

Under the guise of cervical cancer awareness raising, a Fidesz MP regaled high school students with government propaganda in Miskolc, reports 444.hu.

First advertised under the title For a healthy life and then later as Against cervical cancer, the January 11th event was open to 11th and 12th graders over 18 at a high school overseen by the Klebelsberg Institution Maintenance Centre (KLIK).

Attending students were welcomed by placards and flyers advertising another cervical cancer awareness event at a later date organized by the Nő A Siker Foundation (a play on words meaning both “Success is Growing Foundation” and “Woman is the Success Foundati0n.”) However, instead of a healthcare worker, foundation co-founder and Fidesz MP Katalin Csöbör (pictured) held the lecture.

As an adequate icebreaker, Csöbör asked students to name the president and the prime minister of Hungary. “Let’s just hope that he stays [prime minister] for a long time,” Csöbör said in response to the correct answer.

After showing video attesting to the greatness of Hungarian inventors, she demonstrated on a map how Hungary’s territory was reduced after World War I. Thereafter, the Fidesz MP showed another video about regional topics and played a campaign song titled “Miskolc” by the local Bíborszél band. After the campaign song, Csöbör spoke about recent regional developments, including the new Diósgyőr soccer stadium. Finally, in the last five minutes of her 45-minute-lecture, Csöbör arrived at the original topic of her lecture, health awareness.

The Fidesz MP stressed the importance of regular exercise while showing photos of herself hiking, exercising and on holiday. Somehow a photo of her shaking hands with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán also managed to make it into the selection. The Fidesz MP concluded her lecture without providing any practical information about cervical cancer or the HPV virus that causes it.

According to attending students, a second lecturer spoke about how wonderful the Hungarian public healthcare system was.

As a farewell gift, attending students each received a bottle of “Virgin Water” which – in the words of the distributor – is completely “spore-free” and helps to prevent the development of serious illness.

The Nő A Siker Foundation was co-founded by Csöbör in 2016 to “help women’s gender equality in practice, both in the society and in economics.” According to the foundation’s webpage, the organization is financed from grants, donations, and income from their own activities.

Tabloid daily Blikk reported in 2014 that Csöbör and her husband were both silent-partners in a company that was awarded six state tobacco store franchises after the government nationalized tobacco retailing in 2012.