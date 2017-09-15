Fidesz parliamentary delegation spokesman: We don’t deal with an election program

Fidesz’s parliamentary group spokesman János Halász does not know whether his party has a program for the general election next spring, reports Magyar Nemzet.

According to Halász, over the course of the three-day parliamentary group meeting in Velence the party will not discuss topics such as the state of education or the public healthcare system, but will concentrate on the mysterious “Soros plan”, immigration and demographics instead.

When the conservative print daily tried to get further information about the 10-year plan that Minister Overseeing the Prime Minister’s Office János Lázár proposed last year, Halász gave a rather puzzling answer:

“Please be so kind as to ask him [Lázár] exactly what he was referring to because we do not deal with this in the parliamentary faction.”

At the Hungarian Business Leaders Forum last September, Lázár spoke about Fidesz’s prospects in the 2018 election and the importance of having an election program. Lázár said that in 2014 “We will continue” was a good enough slogan but by 2018 Fidesz would step up with a program. He continued: “In 2018 Fidesz will have to precisely describe how the society, education, public healthcare and economy will be more competitive. What happens to wages, what will we do with the wage pressure that will significantly influence the Hungarian labor market in the upcoming period? What will be the fate of payroll taxes and employer contributions in 2017, in 2018 and after 2018? How can the Hungarian economy find a competitive reserve and what happens to the state, how will it be more competitive?”

To the clear question of whether Fidesz will have an election program, Halász replied that the government has worked, which is “greater and stronger” than an election program, while “the opposition can only make promises”.