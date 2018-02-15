Fidesz party HQ forced local assemblymen to change vote on Elios scandal

The scandal involving Elios, a company once owned by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s son-in-law István Tiborcz, continues to unfold. Today it was reported that all the tricks in the book were used in the city of Zalaegerszeg to award Tiborcz’s company a contract to upgrade street lighting.

The reporting, which 24.hu based on the European Commission’s Anti-Fraud Agency’s (OLAF) investigation into the suspect contracts, alleges that the process by which Elios was awarded the Zalaegerszeg contract was riddled with fraud, price rigging, conflicts of interest, collusion and requirements specifically tailored so that only Tiborcz’s company could win.

According to 24.hu, even Elios’ competitors in the tender process colluded with each other to offer prices higher than what Elios was offering. The online daily reports that the OLAF report on the city’s suspect contract found that competing companies had authored their quotes for the project on the same computer. The competitors popped up later as subcontractors for Elios.

Again, a consultancy called Sistrade Kft., led by Tiborcz’s friend and business partner, pops up in the story as a contractor hired by the municipality to organize the tender. Another company, Provital Zrt., which is connected to undersecretary Róbert Homolya, was hired as a consultant for the tender.

(The mayor at the time, Csaba Gyutai, represented the city when it requested EU funding for the project. He has since left office to take over Budavári Ingatlanfejlesztő és Üzemeltető Nonprofit Kft. and Várgondnokság Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft., two state-owned enterprises tasked with developing/managing Hungary’s historical properties, including the Castle District in Budapest.)

According to népszava.hu, the city council of Zalaegerszeg, a city 220km southwest of Budapest, was under so much pressure to make the findings of the OLAF investigation public that the Fidesz councilors even voted in favor of a resolution to do so last Wednesday. The resolution would have requested that the Hungarian government release the portion of the infamous OLAF report pertaining to Zalaegerszeg.

And that’s when things really got out of control.

“Our sources in the Zalaegerszeg city hall say a very serious call was placed to the ruling party’s local leader from the party headquarters in Budapest. Furthermore, the region’s member of parliament, Fidesz-KDNP László Vígh, personally contacted mayor Zoltán Balaicz and Fidesz [city council] faction leader László Tóth and – in a raised voice, our source says – ‘shouted their heads off,’ demanding an explanation for the vote, ” reports online daily népszava.hu,

The following day, according to the city council’s opposition politicians, another meeting was convened and the vote was invalidated on grounds that the Fidesz MPs were very tired the previous day and had committed an error.