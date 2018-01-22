Fidesz politicians never miss a school photo opportunity

Fidesz politicians use schoolchildren as settings for their election campaign, Magyar Nemzet reports.

Even though the operator of the majority of Hungarian public schools, the Klebelsberg Institution Maintenance Centre (KLIK), asked representatives of the press and political parties not to use schoolchildren to further political goals, the state institution is not bothered by Fidesz politicians hijacking the handover of new IT infrastructure to schools.

Minister of Human Resources Zoltán Balog announced in December 2017 that schools of the central Hungary region are receiving HUF 6.2 billion (USD 24.5 million) worth of IT infrastructure development grants from the central budget. Balog made the announcement in a Pécel elementary school, joined by Lajos Szűcs who is re-running as Fidesz’s candidate in the April 8 national election. Szűcs did not miss the opportunity to hand over boxes packed with new hardware in front of the cameras.

Other Fidesz MPs running for re-election also realized similar photo opportunities. MP Mónika Dunai made sure to appear in as many schools as possible in east Budapest to hand over the boxed goods.

Barna Pál Zsigmond, Fidesz’s candidate in Budapest’s 4th district, accompanied by district Fidesz Mayor Zsolt Wintermantel, in his own words “observed” the informatics hardware that arrived to the Mihály Babits High School.

Zsolt Csenger-Zalán seeking re-election in the Pest county town of Budakeszi also gave a speech in one of the town’s elementary schools in front of a huge Christmas tree and the boxed informatics hardware.

Then-government commissioner György István had himself photographed with boxed goods in December. Since then, he has been announced as Fidesz’s candidate in Budapest’s 10th district.

Also in December 2017, Minister of Defense István Simicskó gave chocolate Santas to kindergarteners in his Újbuda constituency.

In November 2017, two students of a Budapest high school were hospitalized after a window fell on them. One of the students suffered concussion, the other had to undergo surgery to treat a hand injury. KLIK issued a statement denying the rumor that the window tore away from the wall and blaming one of the injured students for the accident. At the end of the statement, KLIK asked representatives of the press to respect the children’s interests and not use students for political purposes.