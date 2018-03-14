Fidesz propagandists resort to fear-mongering to rally support for Peace March, government

Toeing the government line on the threat to western civilization posed by migration allegedly organized by the “global financial elite,” state-funded CÖF-COKA, a pro-government pseudo civil organization, held a press conference at the Benczúr Hotel on Tuesday to encourage government supporters to participate in the so-called “Peace March” on Thursday, March 15. The main takeaway of the hour-long event was that the fate of Hungary depends on a massive show of support taking place for the government on the day Hungarians commemorate the start of the 1848-1849 Hungarian war for independence from Austria.

A similar march held four years ago mobilized several hundred thousand people in visible support of the Fidesz-KDNP government, including thousands of individuals bused in from the countryside.

Tuesday’s event was officiated by Fidesz propogandists András Bencsik, László Csizmadia, Tamás Fricz, István Stefka and Zoltán Lomnici. Pro-government businessman Gábor Széles and propagandist Zsolt Bayer were included as speakers on the invitation, but pulled out in the last minute “for objective reasons.”

For over an hour the speakers took turns emphasizing the importance of the Peace March to the outcome of the general election on April 8, which, according to Lomnici, is the fate of Hungary.

CÖF-COKA chairman Csizmadia, the government official responsible for disbursing public funds to civil society organizations, said he hopes the Peace March will serve as a stepping stone for Hungary and other Central European nations to raise their voices against an overbearing bureaucracy in Brussels, and an un-elected European Commission.

“[We must protect] the European Christian civilization, the Judeo-Christian civilization which established roots in Europe two thousand years ago,” he said. “We have grown accustomed to this. This is what we live in and we want to continue living in this in the future.”

Fidesz publicist Fricz said the purpose of the Peace March is no different from the one first organized in 2012: that Hungarians unite against Hungary becoming a colony. The peace march is needed to protect Hungary’s national sovereignty, national identity, and way of life, because the global financial elite wants to strip this away, he asserted. A group of individuals was determined to dismantle the nation state in favor of establishing a supranational world order, one where national identity was replaced by a global identity. Migration is a centerpiece of this grand plan, according to the Fidesz publicist.

“If we look at history, we see that large waves of migration end up becoming bloody battles. This results in war and the deaths of many, many people. We think there is nothing natural about this,” Fricz said.

According to him, internal and external forces want to create an EU with centralized decision-making that would look like “an empire” and force nation states to do things they don’t want to do, like take in migrants.

Fricz said Hungary is in a much more precarious situation now that, in addition to the EU, the UN is trying to force the country to take in migrants.

“We have crossed the Rubicon,” Fricz said, adding that such plans endanger both the Hungarian and European order that was “established sometime after the Peace of Westphalia.”

Bencsik said he has learned that one can’t just have a peace march whenever one wants. “In Hungary there is a spiritual and intellectual unity” needed for the masses to mobilize,” said the editor of pro-government print weekly Magyar Demokrata.

“The election in Hódmezővásárhely shocked those on the left and the right,” he said. “The shock suddenly shook the right and we face the fact that we must take very seriously the general election, because what’s at stake is life and death.”

It was a Hungarian invention to put masses out on the street time and time again not against something but for something, to declare love and unity. To demonstrate the strength of this, Bencsik said.

Stefka said the first Peace March in 2012 was organized in response to the “verbal psychosis” coming from the EU, international organizations, and Hungary’s domestic opposition. The journalist said that this latest peace march will be a sign of what is to come in the general election.

“The stakes are huge with the Peace March. The stakes are huge with the election,” said Stefka, adding that there will be serious consequences if on April 8 people cast their ballot in favor of Hungary becoming an immigrant country

“I think in this situation, we must make it clear that the last time Hungary had an opposition like today’s opposition was back in 1918/1919. They have made their intentions clear. It is not to build a future for Hungary or to preserve the continuity of the country, rather they want destruction,” Stefka continued.

Fricz and Stefka took turns defining good and bad civil society, with good civil society being those organizations not funded from abroad.

When asked why Hungary refuses to provide international protection to refugees (given the Fidesz government’s embarrassing referendum loss in 2016 and failed attempt to amend the constitution one month later), the speakers became visibly upset.

Lomnici and Bencsik both said the referendum was a great success and they refused to acknowledge it was a failure.