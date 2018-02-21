Fidesz spokesman denies defaming Hungarian Helsinki Committee

Fidesz parliamentary delegation spokesman János Halász does not consider the Hungarian Helsinki Committee (HHC) a “Soros organization” according to his attorney. The Fidesz mouthpiece is being sued by the human rights organization for defamation, having accused it of concealing its financial information from the public, being “agents” of financier-philanthropist George Soros and refusing to answer a request of data of public interest filed by pro-government daily Magyar Hírlap. The latter is especially absurd as data of public interest can only be requested from public institutions, not NGOs.

At a hearing on Tuesday of the lawsuit filed by HHC in September 2017, Halász denied holding on behalf of Fidesz the press conference at which he called HHC a “Soros organization.”

According to a post on HHC’s Facebook page, Halász’s attorney told the court that his client does not consider HHC a “Soros organization” and that his words did not pertain to the NGO, even though Halász appears in a video on Fidesz’s website and YouTube channel accusing the Hungarian Civil Liberties Union (TASZ) and Transparency International Hungary of being organizations doing Soros’s bidding.

The attorney told the court that there was no legal connection between Halász and Fidesz, whose parliamentary delegation he officially represents, and that the press conference had not been held on behalf Fidesz despite it taking place in front of a Fidesz banner at a pulpit bearing a Fidesz logo.

The video titled “The Soros organizations are secretive about their fortune and agents,” in which Halász is holding the press conference supposedly independently from Fidesz, is posted on the ruling party’s YouTube channel with this description:

“While they demand transparency, Soros organizations have no intention of making their own activities transparent – stressed János Halász.”