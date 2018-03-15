Fidesz worried by prospect of MSZP-Jobbik cooperation in wake of Hódmezővásárhely defeat

Just hours after independent Péter Márki-Zay’s victory in the Hódmezővásárhely mayoral by-election became apparent, Hungarian Socialist Party (MSZP) MPs received text messages from Fidesz politicians warning them of “serious consequences” should they cooperate with radical right-wing Jobbik in the April 8 general election, reports 444.hu based on an unnamed sources close to MSZP.

This allegation was later confirmed by an MSZP politician’s aide, stating that leading socialist politicians were threatened with smear campaigns and resurfacing criminal cases.

In the wake of Márki-Zay’s victory, 444.hu attempted to contact leading MSZP politicians to comment on the possibility of an MSZP-Jobbik cooperation in the upcoming general election. According to the online daily, politicans of the left-wing party refused to comment on the grounds that only the party chairman and the prime ministerial candidate are authorized to make statements.

Fidesz appears to be genuinely worried by the prospect of cooperation between the two opposition parties despite talk of MSZP’s presidium formally ruling out any form of cooperation with Jobbik, and the latter’s professed aversion to cooperating with its arch rival on the left.

LMP co-chair Ákos Hadházy, a proponent of a broad opposition cooperation that includes both MSZP and Jobbik, stated in a Saturday Facebook post that the previous week he learned from an “opposition colleague” that Fidesz is furious because of the coordination between the opposition parties, and that a smear campaign targeting Hadházy was imminent.

All last week government-tied media conducted an extensive smear campaign against the LMP co-chair, in which they forcedly connected the death of one of his neighbors with the fact that the LMP politician had earlier sued the man.

444.hu also recounts how former prime ministerial candidate László Botka fell victim to his own party’s machinations and how leading MSZP politicians allegedly collaborated with Fidesz for the sake of the survival of their party.