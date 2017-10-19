Fidesz vice president: If we can gain a majority in the elections I will be happy

“If we can form a government with no matter how big a majority, I will be happy,” Gergely Gulyás said at a Budapest forum on Tuesday evening. The freshly appointed leader of Fidesz’s parliamentary delegation talked about the elections, the election law and diplomatic relations with the USA, Index.hu reports.

Who talks about a two-thirds majority?

The Fidesz vice president said at the forum that if Fidesz can get at least 100 mandates in the elections next year then he will consider the result a success. If Fidesz gets fewer mandates, no matter how much less, that will be a failure. Namely, electing a prime minister requires the vote of 100 MPs out of 199.

Compared to the 133 mandates Fidesz won in 2014, 100 mandates do not seem to be a too high an expectation. However, it has been an established practice of Fidesz to mobilize its voters by setting expectations low prior to elections.

The gallant election law

Referring to the Country for All Movement’s electoral reform plan, Gulyás said that it is funny that those parties that even “buddy” pollsters measure at around one percent, stand together a half year before the election and propose a bill, then vow to start civil disobedience should the bill was not accepted by parliament.

Gulyás also said that prior to accepting the new election law that granted voting right to ethnic Hungarians in neighboring countries, they had known that Hungarians beyond the border would vote for Fidesz, yet Fidesz only granted them “half vote” (Hungarians beyond the border can only vote for party lists).

Hungary is not at eye level with the USA

According to Gulyás, the US foreign affairs apparatus has damaged US interests in Central Europe in the past three decades. Although Gulyás did not provide further explanation to his claim, he commented on chargé d’affaires David Kostelancik critics of the freedom of the press in Hungary:

“Not only is this not harmful to us from a domestic politics point view, but it is outright useful.”

Gulyás did not provide further explanation but stressed that Hungary is an ally of the United States and the country only needs to have a good relationship with Russia from an economic point of view.

Gulyás also said that Fidesz finds more political allies among US Republicans than in Western Europe. Unfortunately, the American-Hungarian friendship is hindered by US’s diplomacy. “If that did not exist, we would be really good friends.” On the other hand, Gulyás continued, we will always be too small a country for the USA. “As the Germans put it, we are not at eye level,” Gulyás summarized the US-Hungary relations and concluded that further cooperation beyond the NATO alliance is not likely.

Catching up with the V4

At the end of the forum a member of the audience who described themselves as an “eternal Fidesz voter” said that he is disappointed because in the early 2000’s Hungary was the leading nation of the Visedgrád Four (Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia), now it is only bringing up the rear. This, the questioner said, cannot be blamed solely on the eight years of socialist rule.

Gulyás started his answer by stressing that Hungary was on the edge of bankruptcy in 2010, but since then Hungary produces the same rate of annual GDP growth as the V4 average. If it stays like this, Gulyás argued, by the middle of the next parliamentary term, Hungary will catch up with Slovakia and probably with Poland as well.

When the same questioner suggested that the government should not build as many stadiums, Gulyás gave a surprisingly honest answer:

“Stadiums are built because the Prime Minister is a football enthusiast.”

However, Gulyás was quick to add that, although it makes the government vulnerable to political attack, the state has hardly spent anything on stadiums (which is demonstrably untrue-ed.)