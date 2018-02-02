Fidesz’s popularity has fallen 2 percentage points since November says Medián

Fidesz’s popularity has decreased since November 2017, according to a recent poll conducted by Medián and published by hvg.hu.

The poll found that the ruling party’s popularity fell by two percentage points from 39 to 37 percent among the entire population since last November. Among those with a party preference, those saying they would vote for Fidesz fell from 60 to 53 percent.

Meanwhile, Jobbik’s popularity among the entire population increased from 11 to 13 percent during the same period. The aggregate popularity of the non-Jobbik opposition parties increased from 21 to 23 percent.

Whereas last November 75 percent of Fidesz supporters said they were certain to vote in the national election on April 8, this number fell to 70 percent. Expected turnout is 56 percent at the moment, some 4 percent more than in January 2014.

The most popular opposition formation is the Hungarian Socialist Party (MSZP)-Dialogue for Hungary (PM) alliance, with 14 percent of respondents saying they would vote for it. According to the poll, MSZP-PM joint prime ministerial candidate Gergely Karácsony is popular among voters of all parties: even 24 percent of Fidesz voters would be happy to see him hold an important office.