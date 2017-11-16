Fidesz’s press department tried to keep Antal Rogán’s national consultation forum a secret

Fidesz’s press department “forgot” to advertise Antal Rogán’s forum about the national consultation on the “Soros plan”, reports Magyar Nemzet.

Although Minister overseeing the Prime Minister’s Cabinet Office Antal Rogán held a forum in the second-largest city of Hungary, Debrecen, there were no official records of the event. There was no trace of Rogán’s forum on Fidesz’s website where otherwise the locations and dates of forums are updated on a weekly basis.

Noticing Rogán is missing from the list of lecturers, Magyar Nemzet contacted the press office of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet Office to learn the reason for Rogán’s staying away from the roadshow that mobilized every senior government and Fidesz official.

As an answer, the press office sent Magyar Nemzet a link to a Borsod Online article covering Rogán’s Debrecen forum. The press office also added a cynical remark, urging reporters of the daily to “orient themselves more thoroughly next time before posing a question.” The press office’s answer ignores the fact that not even the state news agency (MTI) covered Rogán’s forum. Magyar Nemzet then posed another question to the Prime Minister’s Cabinet Office to find out why it had not advertised Rogán’s forum like it did those of other government members. No response was forthcoming.

The reason behind the lack of publicity for Rogán’s forum might be in connection with the politician’s intention of keeping a low public profile.

His failure to account for his wealth, admitted lying to Népszabadság reporters about his helicopter flight, revelations of his alleged ties to certain organized crime circles in Budapest’s downtown and the alleged mishandling of council property during the eight years he served as Mayor of Budapest’s 5th district all contributed to the fact that he has been keeping a relatively low profile in the past year. Another reason might be that the last time Rogán held a forum that was open to the press, his most vocal political opponent, Együtt (Together) chairman Péter Juhász, also showed up and asked him questions.