Financial experts: Debts of national oligarchs risk banking system

Fidesz-tied oligarchs are so indebted that a change of government, a world economic shock, or even a mild increase in interest rates could cause a banking crisis, reports corruption watchdog site Átlátszó.

Átlátszó conservatively estimates the Hungarian banking system is currently burdened by at least HUF 129 billion (USD 518.5 million) of politically risky loans. Some financial experts believe the figure to be higher, as Átlátszó could only base its estimation on information that is not protected by bank secrecy.

The investigative-journalism site categorized the commercial banks based on how much they lent to Fidesz-tied oligarchs. Átlátszó estimates that MKB bank – whose majority owner is a group of companies owned by Lőrinc Mészáros – has given over HUF 40 billion (USD 160.8 million) of loans to members of the so-called “national bourgeoisie” so far. Ranking second, the state-run export-import Eximbank provided at least HUF 28 billion (USD 112.5 million) in loans to businessmen close to the government and Fidesz, including government film commissioner Andy Vajna and property developer and energy magnate István Garancsi. Coming in close third is Sándor Csányi’s OTP bank, which gave approximately HUF 19 billion (USD 76.3 million) to national oligarchs.

Not surprisingly, Mészáros, whose family acquired over 100 companies in 2017, is the most indebted oligarch with a total debt worth HUF 49.58 billion (USD 199.3 million). Other top debtors include:

István Garancsi, HUF 34 billion (USD 136.6 million) László Szíjj, HUF 27.4 billion (USD 110.1 million) Andy Vajna, HUF 11 billion (USD 44.2 million) István Tiborcz, HUF 6 billion (USD 24.1 million) Ádám Matolcsy, HUF 1.4 billion (USD 5.6 million)

The majority of financial experts contacted by Átlátszó agree that the strategy of commercial banks and the state-owned Eximbank of providing loans to Fidesz-tied oligarchs might cause serious problems in the future. According to the experts, the over-dependence of these businessmen on politics poses a serious financial threat. Experts contacted by Átlátszó also pointed out that with credit exposure this high, even a one percent increase in interest rates can significantly increase the costs of repayment. Financial experts argue that the real value of the assets securing these loans also adds to the risks.