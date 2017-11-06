Foreign Ministry not informed about honorary consul posing national security risk

Despite Hungary’s Counter Terrorism Center (TEK) determining that Jordan honorary consul Zaid Naffa poses a national security risk, Hungary’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade does not know about any risks regarding the consul, 444.hu reports.

“It was not Hungary but Jordan who decided about the appointment of Zaid Naffa, honorary consul of Jordan in Hungary. We are not aware of such risk that would jeopardize the performing of the honorary consul’s tasks. Vetting of ambassadors (and every foreign affairs employee) is conducted by the competent agencies. If the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade receives a signal from the agencies, it takes the required steps. Such signal has not arrived.”

This answer was provided by undersecretary Levente Magyar to the question posed by Együtt MP Szabolcs Szabó as to whether Naffa poses a national security risk, suggesting communication between Hungary’s intelligence agencies and government branches is so inefficient that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade is not notified which consuls could be suspect.

Zaid Naffa and eight other individuals vetted by TEK, including the late Saudi businessman Ghaith Pharaon, who was wanted by both the FBI and Interpol, applied for Hungarian citizenship. Although TEK is not an intelligence agency, it is hard to believe that the ministry has not been informed about their findings.

Zaid Naffa arrived to Hungary with his family in the 1980s. In the 1990s his family was involved in several now-defunct businesses. In 2005 he came close to being declared persona non grata after an investigation into one of the family’s companies revealed a gold smuggling operation. However, the Naffa family’s ties to the Hungarian political elite ensured that charges were never pressed.

The Naffa family played a prominent role in the Hungarian government’s now less promoted Eastern Opening trade policy. Zaid Naffa came into the national limelight when it was revealed that he acted as a liaison between Ghaith Pharaon and the Hungarian government.