Former convicted MSZP politician János Zuschlag charged with criminal conspiracy

As if on cue, former socialist politician János Zuschlag (pictured), whose tell all book about corruption within MSZP helped to derail the united opposition’s campaign in the run up to the 2014 general election, has been arrested for allegedly conspiring with six others to use illegally obtained personal data to launch four political parties for the sake of fraudulently obtaining public campaign funds.

Arrested in September 2007, the MSZP politician was convicted of embezzling public funds through the Ministry of Sports, and sentenced to six years in prison, including time spent in preventative detention.

Released from prison in 2013, Zuschlag published a book one month before the general election alleging that former Socialist Prime Minister and Democratic Coalition (DK) chairman Ferenc Gyurcsany knew about the embezzlement of public funds administered by the Ministry of Sport (for which Zuschlag and his secretary were convicted) while heading the ministry under the Socialist government of Péter Medgyessy (2002-2004).

He also confirmed the existence of a safe at the MSZP headquarters through which hundreds of millions of kickbacks and illegal campaign donations allegedly flowed.

NAV announced on Thursday that it had arrested three people for attempting to obtain hundreds of millions of public campaign funds through the user of personal data illegally obtained. Two of them are being held in preventative custody, among them the former MSZP politician.

NAV accused the three of conspiring to obtain public funds through the launch of four political parties. In order to qualify for public campaign funds, political parties must run at least 27 candidates in nine counties, including Budapest. In order to run in a given electoral district, the candidate must obtain the signatures of at least 500 qualified individuals officially residing in that district.

NAV has accused the three individuals of illegally obtaining the person information necessary to fill out the signature forms.

24.hu reports that a hacker illegally obtained the personal information of nine thousand individuals from an insurance brokerage company. Although the data did not contain the individuals identity numbers, it reportedly enabled the accused to set up call centers manned by four women tasked with obtaining the missing information under the guise of notifying the individuals in question about changes to money laundering laws.

All seven individuals were reportedly arrested and charged with plotting to use this data to forge signature pages necessary to run candidates.

The daily online further reports that NAV financial investigators have confiscated the personal data.

The arrests took place just days after Zuschlag announced on his Facebook page that he had completed his legal studies and was preparing to take his state exam.

Déjà vu all over again

Within days of the publication of Zuschlag’s tell all book in March 2014, Socialist Party deputy chairman and MP Gábor Simon was arrested for allegedly using a fake passport to open a bank account. Revelations that Simon had failed to declare EUR 770,000 kept in an Austrian bank account leaked by the pro-government press prior to Simon’s arrest caused support for MSZP and the united opposition to plummet in the month leading up to the 2014 general election.