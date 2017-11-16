Former index.hu editor-in-chief to reveal reason for his resignation Sunday

Former editor-in-chief of popular news portal index.hu Gergely Dudás announced in a Facebook post that he would reveal the reason for his resignation on a new website he is launching, politis.hu, on Sunday.

“If you’re interested in why the Index editor-in-chief resigned and what he’s doing now, follow the page, and watch the live video Sunday night,” Dudás wrote on Facebook.

There is currently no content on politis.hu, only a countdown timer which will reach 0:00 at 8:30 pm Sunday evening. CC promised to give details of his resignation and what his new project, presumably involving politis.hu which he registered on May 7, might entail.

Several news outlets contacted Dudás, but he would not comment before the promised Sunday announcement.

Before his resignation, he worked at Index for 13 years and as editor-in-chief since 2013. He resigned less than a month after the portal was acquired by a foundation close to oligarch Lajos Simicska.