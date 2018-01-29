Four out of five Fidesz supporters are convinced there is a George Soros Party

A poll by Policy Agenda (commissioned by Zoom.hu) has found that 4 out of 5 Fidesz voters think there exists a George Soros Party.
According to the poll:
- Two-thirds of Hungarian voters believe the George Soros Party will take part in Hungary’s upcoming general election on April 8.
- Only one in four voters is aware that no such party exists.
- 64 percent of those polled said the George Soros Party will not win the election, compared to 2 percent who believe the George Soros Party has a chance at winning.
- 81 percent of Fidesz voters are convinced that the George Soros Party cannot win the election. Only 12 percent of Fidesz voters are aware that no such party exists. (This ratio is 61:22 among undecided voters, 54:31 among far’right Jobbik voters, and 45:43 among left-liberal voters.)