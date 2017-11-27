Gémesi: “I have never seen corruption on this scale”

György Gémesi, chairman of Új Kezdet (New Beginning), an upstart center-right opposition party, says his party decided against running alone in the 2018 national election after the rest of Hungary’s county newspapers were bought up by oligarchs with close ties to Fidesz. Since then, Új Kezdet has teamed up with opposition party Politics Can Be Different (LMP), and the two parties will be running a joint list in the election. Gémesi has been mayor of Gödöllő since 1990 and launched Új Kezdet this year with other mayors from around Hungary.

In his interview with Magyar Nemzet, Gémesi also talks about the consequences of the Soros Plan propaganda campaign, corruption, and potentially working together with Momentum and Jobbik.

Here are the main takeaways from the interview:

“It is very difficult because the [Soros Plan propaganda] dominates everything: morning, day and night. The constant [Soros-ing] and [migrant-ing] has brainwashed people to the point where it is now detrimental. But people see much greater problems when they step out into the street. It is obvious that no one wants to dismantle the [border] fence, and we do not want to assume any responsibilities with respect to refugees that we can’t manage. But there are humanitarian causes that we must assist in regardless of one’s country of origin. However, the government constant [migrant-ing] distracts people from their everyday problems, such as health care, public education, and the mass exodus of young people. Sooner or later, the mass exodus of young people will render this country useless. Who will stick around to heal the Hungarian people? A significant portion of this country lives in poverty. There are many poor and few rich people, and the gap between the two groups is only growing. Furthermore, this country is splashing around in corruption.”

“I’ve been in this field for 28 years, and I have never seen corruption on this scale. Even during the hardest MSZP [Hungarian Socialist Party] government, we were still able to apply for grants, we were able to develop. Today, if you do not cave to the government, you will not receive anything. If a mayor assumes some form of political role, they will destroy that person. There are two ways this happens: either the person is made an offer they simply can’t turn down, or they are threatened into silence. This is a higher form of corruption which involves much more money than what can fit into an envelope. This is legalized corruption. The tobacco kiosks were only a “mutyi” (petty corruption-ed.) But when the National Bank of Hungary buys properties or makes money on currency swaps and then keeps the profits for itself as opposed to paying it into the state budget, I consider those cases to be emblematic of very dark corruption. But I could also talk about [failed brokerage] Quaestor, where the company was investing public funds, or even the overpriced public investments. I consider all of these to be corruption, the wasting of public funds.”

“I would be satisfied if Fidesz could not get 50 percent [in the upcoming election]. Fidesz should not be able to decide everything on its own. It should not have unlimited power. It must be compelled to work in a coalition, with either the left or the right, or even a minority government. They immediately restrained themselves when they lost the supermajority. We do not know whether it is possible for the entire opposition to unite, from Jobbik to the Democratic Coalition, but we must work on this with even those partners which are not sympathetic for us.”

“Early on, we imagined cooperating with Momentum and LMP. We had a meeting with Momentum, but they did not want to be partners, only to cooperate on certain issues, and decided to go at it alone. But I do not think this is their final position. Momentum will realize that they can’t go at it alone. This is what they are realizing. We’ll see whether they can gather 200,000 signatures necessary to force a referendum on the [NGO-stigmatizing] law. I am rooting for them, but we will only help if they ask us to. We are open to discussions, but only if we can also cooperate on other issues.”

“I have found [Jobbik leader] Gábor Vona’s recent remarks and move toward the center to be quite acceptable. But we must not forget that within Jobbik there are still those who espouse very strong anti-semitic, racist, and discriminatory beliefs. For me, discrimination, anti-Semitism, and racism are simply unacceptable.”