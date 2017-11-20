George Soros releases statement refuting Hungarian gov’t claims of “Soros plan”

Hungarian-American investor George Soros released a public statement Monday rebutting each point of the Hungarian government’s National Consultation on the “Soros Plan”. The billionaire philanthropist asserted that many claims made by Viktor Orbán’s government were “deliberate misrepresentations” of his views concerning immigration, and that other claims are outright lies.

Soros told the Financial Times in an interview that until now he had resisted responding to the Hungarian government’s ongoing campaign against him, but that the time had come for him to speak out after Orbán said he would press Hungary’s spy agencies to investigate civil society organizations supported by Soros’ Open Society Foundation. Soros said he “fears for the safety” of those civil groups.

“It’s a tragedy for Hungary that its government seeks to stay in power through hate-mongering and misleading the population,” Soros said, adding that the campaign against him is an attempt by the government to distract voters from poor education and healthcare in the country.

Since July, the Hungarian government has conducted sustained media campaigns against Soros, culminating in the mailing of some 8 million “National Consultation” questionnaires to Hungarian voters on what it calls the “Soros Plan”. Soros wrote on his website, however, that the statements in the National Consultation “contain distortions and outright lies that deliberately mislead Hungarians about George Soros’s views on migrants and refugees. Hungarian government officials also falsely claim that George Soros is somehow controlling the European Union decision-making process. In fact, decisions on how to address the migration crisis are made by EU member states and institutions, including the Hungarian government.”

Soros’ complete rebuttal to the National Consultation can be read here in English.