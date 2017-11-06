Gergely Gulyás: There will be no mosques in Hungary

Fidesz parliamentary delegation leader Gergely Gulyás declared on pro-government television Friday that “there will be no mosques in Hungary”, and argued that “from the perspective of our own security, mosques would have a negative impact,” index.hu reports.

Gulyás was speaking to government propagandist Zsolt Bayer on Echo TV as the two were pontificating over a recent suspected terrorist attack in New York City which left eight dead and at least 11 injured. Bayer, a founding member of governing Fidesz party well-known for making outrageous and offensive comments which are often racist, complained that “the problem is that now you almost have to say with boring grayness that, of course, Islamist, Jihadist, Islamic State, when did he get there, where was he radicalized…We know that next week, in two weeks, in a month, it’s going to happen again somewhere. We know this, but still nothing is happening.”

Bayer then praised American President Donald Trump for publicly calling for the death penalty for the alleged attacker.

Gulyás agreed with Bayer, declaring that “Western Europe has not done anything against this danger…Wherever radical Islam raises its head and is allowed to take root, these kinds of acts can occur at any moment.”

Bayer further illuminated the issue of Islamic terrorism by declaring, “Wherever there’s a mosque, there’s a problem.”

“That’s right,” Gulyás agreed. “There will be no mosques in Hungary…There is such an initiative. We can’t change our position on this.”

The Hungarian Muslim Defense League (MIJE) reacted in a statement Sunday, writing that they were shocked to hear that Gulyás considers the practice of the Islamic religion to be a national security risk and that he had referred to placing restrictions on the free practice of their religion.

“Last year, Gergely Gulyás honored the 100-year anniversary of the recognition of Islam in Hungary with his presence at our conference,” the MIJE wrote. “Now, however, he has alluded to restrictions of numerous international treaties and European laws, and to freedoms guaranteed in Article VII of the Fundamental Law. We ask decision makers not to collectively stigmatize communities; those that pose a national security risk must be filtered out individually. The MIJE will report to authorities if it learns of such people, but we will protest against the restrictions of our rights in the proper forums.”

MIJE pointed out that “numerous chapels that function as mosques are operating in Hungary, which can be visited freely so that anyone can be convinced that no kind of radicalization is occurring within them.”