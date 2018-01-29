Government refuses to comply with Curia order to release TAO data

Launched under the second Orbán government, the TAO scheme allows Hungarian companies to make contributions to qualified sports clubs in lieu of paying part or all of their profit taxes. Since 2011, the government has tried to do just about everything to convince the public that TAO contributions are not public funds but private donations, and that for this reason data related to the program must be kept secret.

Critics of the TAO program have raised concerns that there may be a connection between making TAO contributions and winning lucrative public procurement tenders.

In 2016, Transparency International Hungary (TI) sued the state to see specifically which companies contributed how much money to Hungarian sports clubs through the controversial TAO program.

In October 2017, TI’s efforts finally paid off: Hungary’s highest court, the Curia, ordered the Ministry of Human Resources (EMMI) and the Ministry of National Economy (NGM) to turn over all TAO program data in their possession by mid-January.

The Curia’s ruling came as such a shock to the government that Minister Overseeing the Office of the Prime Minister János Lázár publicly accused the Curia judge overseeing the case, Justice Baka, of being partial. (Lázár’s statements set into motion a series of public attacks against judges by ruling party members.)

What did TI receive?

While the government claims that more than HUF 400 billion has been run through the TAO program since its inception, EMMI only turned over documents accounting for only HUF 4.2 billion of contributions. In other words, the government handed over only 1.5 percent of the data that the Curia ordered it to hand over.

According to EMMI, the reason for failing to comply with the court order was that there are too many documents scattered all over the place.

As Index.hu summarizes: “Every forint contributed through the TAO scheme must have a verification [slip] with the ministry responsible for sports, EMMI. At least, that’s what the law says. But it appears reality is a bit different. We do not know which corporations offered many billions of Forint in public funds to [Prime Minister] Orbán’s Felcsút, [Tax Authority chief] András Tállai’s Mezőkövesd, [Minister of National Development] Miklós Seszták’s Kisvárda, Garancsi’s Videoton, or to the club of any other well (or lesser) known Fidesz bigwhig, mini-king, or oligarch.”

The documents handed over shine a very small light on only 4 years of the TAO program and only 2 of the 5 TAO-approved spots (soccer and basketball), accounting for only HUF 1.8 billion worth of contributions to football clubs of the HUF 81 billion donated during that period. The basketball data was slightly better, showing about ten percent of the data for the period between 2011 and 2014, reports the online daily.

As for the NGM, Miklós Ligeti, TI’s legal director, says that when the deadline was about to run out, the NGM practically rejected the court order to supply the data, citing “tax secrets” – the reason TI went to court in the first place.

“For me, the big thing here is the contempt of court,” Ligeti tells the Beacon. “The Curia, the highest court in the country, rendered a decision that orders the executive branch to do something very specific.” He says that if the NGM does not turn over the data, TI will have no choice but to request that a bailiff seize the documents from the ministry.

“When we made our case to the Curia, the NGM told Justice Baka that it couldn’t turn over the data because it didn’t even have it in its possession. But Justice Baka rejected this argument because, according to law governing the TAO program, the NGM must have possession of this data,” says Ligeti, adding that “if the NGM does not turn that data over, it raises questions regarding whether the NGM was even abiding by the law to begin with, and whether it has been exercising its duty to oversee the financial compliance of the program.”