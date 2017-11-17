Government spent $340,000 on Viktor Orbán’s flights since 2014

The government has spent HUF 90 million (USD 340,000) on Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s flights since 2014, including trips to Switzerland, the purpose of which has yet to be revealed, reports HírTV after it obtained data from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

According to the ministry, Orbán has flown abroad 109 times since 2014, bringing average government expenditure per prime ministerial flight to HUF 837,000 (USD 3,200).

His most expensive flight to date was to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil for the 2016 Summer Olympic Games, a trip that cost Hungarian taxpayers a whopping HUF 5.64 million (USD 21,400).

The list of foreign flights includes numerous unexplained trips to Switzerland. Inexplicably, the state news agency (MTI) neglected to report these trips.

Fidesz vice-chair and leader of the party’s parliamentary group Gergely Gulyás accused the press of “demagoguery” for dealing with Orbán’s plane tickets. Gulyás asserted that HUF 90 million is little to spend on state visits bringing billions of forints of profit to Hungary.