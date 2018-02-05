Government-tied group considers establishment of chamber of journalists

A government-tied group has proposed the creation of a chamber of journalists to rival that of the National Association of Hungarian Journalists. The news chamber would require members to abide by the chamber’s ethical and professional regulations and would penalize news organizations that do not join voluntarily, népszava.hu reports.

According to the government-tied circle of journalists behind the initiative, the ostensive purpose of the chamber, which could be established as early as 2018, would be to protect the interests of journalists in light of the “vulnerability and divisions in the profession.” .

Although the bill is still being drafted, key characteristics of the possible future chamber as reported by the left-wing online daily are telling:

Only journalists possessing a special education could join the chamber.

Upon joining the chamber, inductees would have to agree to abide by a set of ethical and professional regulations.

Only publishers joining the chamber could refer to themselves as a “national medium.”

In order to join the chamber, publishers would also have to accept ethical and professional standards and agree only to employ journalists belonging to the same chamber.

Publishers would be prohibited from contracting with freelancers.

Publishers joining the chamber would enjoy tax benefits.

The chamber would prescribe a minimum wage for journalists and provide retirement benefits and travel discounts for its members.

Although joining would be voluntary for both journalists and publishers, failing to join would put journalists and publishers alike at an enormous competitive disadvantage. “This way readers would know what kind of [news]paper they are dealing with,” one initiator told Népszava. As another proponent of the initiative put it: “If there’s a hospital that advertises itself with having educated doctors, while another advertises itself with not having educated doctors, there’s no question which hospital I would treat myself in.”

One of the leading figures reportedly behind the initiative is György Szöllősi, chairman of the Hungarian Sports Journalists’ Association and editor in chief of Nemzeti Sport, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s favorite sports daily. Szöllősi confirmed to Népszava that negotiations about the initiative had been going on for a while, but stressed that a concrete proposal had yet to materialize. The former Puskás Soccer Academy communications director and government “soccer ambassador” insisted that the initiative is “not politically driven” and its sole aim is to better the conditions of the profession.

Inexplicably, the group behind the initiative has yet to contact the biggest journalists’ interest protection group, the National Association of Hungarian Journalists (MÚOSZ). MÚOSZ chairman Miklós Hargitai told Népsazava that if the government really wants to do something for the lawful operation of the Hungarian press, it should immediately stop the systematic abuse of the media law and the parts of the Fundamental Law (Hungary’s constitution) pertaining to freedom of the press. Hargitai stressed that MÚOSZ considers it imperative the government coordinate with professional groups, but the focus of these talks should be shifted to the radical change of the one-party media regulations, the removal of the incompetent and biased leadership of the National Media and Infocommunications Authority (NMHH), and easing the political vulnerability of journalists.

As hvg.hu pointed out, the most troubling aspects of the initiative are hidden between the lines. Namely, the government could decide that it would only allow chamber members to attend parliamentary sessions and press conferences by making an official distinction between “licensed” members of the chamber and non-member publishers and news organizations. The chamber system could also provide government officials and politicians with an excuse not to respond to journalists not belonging to the new chamber. Critics are concerned the law will serve to legitimize the current government practice of only inviting pro-government and government-tied news organizations to government and Fidesz press events.

The initiative bears a resemblance to the National Hungarian Press Chamber established by the rightwing Imrédy government in 1939. The primary aim of the Press Chamber was to limit the number of Jews working in journalism in accordance with the provisions of the so-called First Jewish Law. Its establishment caused a number of liberal and left-wing newspapers to cease publication.