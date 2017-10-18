Gov’t extends Lex CEU compliance deadline by one year…but why?

The National Assembly voted Tuesday to extend the deadline by one year for foreign universities in Hungary to comply with modifications to the law on higher education passed in April. The decision most notably affects Central European University (CEU), the American university founded by billionaire George Soros, which could face closure as a result of the law popularly referred to as Lex CEU.

The extension, which pushes the deadline to January 1, 2019, was deemed necessary by Justice Minister László Trócsányi, who argued that all but one of the affected foreign universities has thus far failed to enter into international agreements with Hungary as per stipulations in the law. All the other universities were still in the negotiation phase, Trócsányi said.

The assembly passed the resolution with 118 Yes votes, 30 No votes and 1 abstention.

But CEU is not happy with the decision to allow it another year to comply. The university is wondering why the Hungarian government has still neglected to sign the international agreement it concluded with the State of New York on CEU’s operation in Hungary. The documents have been in the government’s possession since September, and the November 15 deadline for ratifying the agreement is approaching.

Meanwhile, CEU concluded an agreement with Bard College in New York early this month which satisfied the Lex CEU requirement that foreign universities also offer curriculum on campuses in their place of accreditation. According to CEU’s press office, following its agreement with Bard College and the Hungarian government’s successful negotiations with the government of the State of New York, it is now in full compliance with Lex CEU and is awaiting a response from the Hungarian government.

The government’s decision to extend the compliance deadline, therefore, appears quite suspicious to the university, which seems convinced that the amendments to the higher education law were designed specifically to drive it from Hungary.

The university held a community forum on Friday upon hearing the news of the deadline extension. CEU rector Michael Ignatieff insisted that if the government were to sign the existing international agreement and present it to the National Assembly by November 15 for ratification, “then there is nothing to solve.” As for the deadline extension, “But for what? For what purpose?” asked Ignatieff.

As hvg.hu writes, one reason for the government dragging its feet on concluding an agreement with CEU is that it wants to keep the university in a state of political uncertainty while avoiding having its higher education law go before the European Court of Justice (ECJ). The European Commission has already launched infringement proceedings against Hungary over Lex CEU, and the government has only two more weeks to provide a satisfactory written defense of the law to the Commission before the case is forwarded to the ECJ. According to statements from the Venice Commission, an advisory body to the Council of Europe, Lex CEU would stand very little chance if ruled on by European judges in the ECJ.

Therefore, by granting CEU an additional year that it doesn’t need, the Hungarian government in effect buys itself time and avoids having one of its most infamous and controversial laws struck down by a European court right around national elections, due in spring next year.