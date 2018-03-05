Gov’t doles out $850 million to churches, parochial schools even as public schools go without

As Hungary’s public schools struggle to make ends meet, the government continues to spend billions of forints on parochial schools and church construction and renovation, reports Magyar Nemzet, all the while turning over the operation of scores of schools to the Catholic Church.

According to the March 2nd edition of the National Gazette, the government recently allotted HUF 2 billion (USD 8 million) to the construction of a new Catholic academic high school in Veresegyház, bringing to nearly HUF 9 billion (USD 36 million) the amount allotted or otherwise set aside for church-related organizations at home and abroad over the past two months.

This is on top of the HUF 198 billion (USD 792 million) doled out to church-related organizations in 2016 (HUF 80 billion/USD 320 million) and 2017 (HUF 118 billion/USD 472 million).

In addition to the most recent HUF 2 billion, the government has made the following church-related dispensations since the beginning of the year:

HUF 2.2 billion (USD 8.8 million) was allotted to the construction of a sports hall for the Buda Sistine Saint Imre Academic High School and the Saint Margaret Academic High School.

HUF 1.5 billion (USD 6 million) was allotted to the renovation of the Áron Tamási Academic High School in Odorheiu Secuiesc (Székelyudvarhely), Romania. An additional HUF 200 million (USD 800,000) was allotted for the repair of the Protestant church in the primarily Hungarian part of Transylvania.

HUF 1.4 billion (USD 5.6 million) was allotted to the conversation of a former hospital in Tatabánya given over to the Catholic Church in 2015 to a Catholic Academic High School.

HUF 708 million (USD 2.8 million) was promised by undersecretary Bence Rétvári to the renovation of the Saint Francis church and surrounding buildings in Vác.

HUF 500 million (USD 2 million) was earmarked in two installments for the First Hungarian Reformed Church of Toronto.

HUF 400 million (USD 1.6 million) was allotted to the construction of a new Catholic church in Hódmezővásárhely.

HUF 58 million (USD 230,000) has been allowed for the construction of a Protestant church in the Üjpalota part of Budapest.

According to the conservative daily, the government support is highly questionable from a constitutional point of view.

“The Basic Law stipulates that church and religious communities are to operate separately, although true that, after several modifications, the two can collaborate (with the government) on the attainment of certain objectives. However, not covered under “cooperation” is the progressive turning over to the church of educational responsibilities, even as schools operated by KLIK struggle to make ends meet. As Magyar Nemzet learned last October after a lengthy lawsuit, since the spring of 2013 churches submitted nearly 140 applications to take over the operation of schools, of which three-quarters were accepted by the local communities as well as the ministerial agency (KLIK) responsible for their operation,” writes Magyar Nemzet, adding that applications to take over schools have increased as public schools are hard pressed to afford chalk and toilet paper.

“The situation is illustrated by the fact that in 2014 churches would have taken over a total of nine schools, whereas in 2015 this number jumped to 39 and last year to 45. It remains to be seen whether the progressive transfer of schools to churches results in positive or negative changes,” writes Magyar Nemzet.