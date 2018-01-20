Gyurcsány’s hard-hitting video on Ukrainian pensioners in Hungary

Former prime minister and Democratic Coalition chairman Ferenc Gyurcsány published a video on Monday that has since gotten over 1.3 million views on Facebook. In it, Gyurcsány drives to Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg county in northeastern Hungary to investigate the strange phenomenon of Ukrainian nationals who receive a pension in Hungary.

According to Gyurcsány, provided some basic criteria is met, Ukrainian nationals can receive a pension from the Hungarian state thanks to treaty that has been in effect for some 5 decades.

“They never lived here, they don’t live here,” a local says. “They never worked [here]. [The pension of] Hungarian citizens is only a fraction of this.”

“They destroy all evidence that would have otherwise proven how much their pension was in Ukraine,” another person says.

“Ukrainian citizens in droves are registering [their residences] in Hungary in hopes of receiving a higher Hungarian pension,” Gyurcsány says in the video.

In one such village, he says, the population has grown by one and a half times over the past few years.

According to Gyurcsány, the populations of these villages is “inexplicably” growing at rapid rate. The former prime minister says that there may be as many 26 thousand Ukrainian citizens in Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg county who only registered their residence in Hungary so that they would receive various forms of welfare and a pension.

Locals tell Gyurcsány’s video crew that these individuals are involved in pension fraud, intentionally misrepresenting the employment history in Ukraine. Furthermore, these locals claim that dozens – in one cases, hundreds – of Ukrainians are share the same registered address.

“This is a nasty story and a nasty business,” Gyurcsány says. “The pension business may operate because this is how the government buys the kind of activity without which it would lose villages and towns,” he continues, ostensibly referring to election fraud.

In one of these villages, Gyurcsány says, the number of Ukrainians listed in the referendum registry from 2016 exceeded the number of Hungarians residents of the village. According to Gyurcsány, these Ukrainians mobilize in Hungarian elections if called upon to do so.

The video draws to a close with a picture of a smiling Viktor Orbán overlaid with the following text: “Fidesz is giving Ukrainians a pension in exchange for votes!” The final frame of the movie reads: “Hungarians should not have to pay Ukrainian pensions!”