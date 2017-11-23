Hadházy questions validity of National Consultation questionnaires

The Cabinet Office of the Prime Minister announced Wednesday that more than 1.7 million Hungarians have filled out and returned the “Soros Plan” National Consultation questionnaires, a record number according to the office. Undersecretary Csaba Dömötör claimed in a video posted to the government’s website that “never have so many taken part in a consultation.”

In mid-October, Politics Can Be Different (LMP) MP Ákos Hadházy began asking the Cabinet Office of the Prime Minister where the returned National Consultation questionnaires were being processed and who was determining their validity. It was finally revealed that the completed questionnaires are received by three separate companies that are not coordinating on the data processing: Magyar Posta, Nemzeti Infokommunikációs Szolgáltató Zrt. and Kopint-Datorg Informatikai és Vagyonkezelő Kft.

In Parliament Monday, Hadházy asked so-called propaganda minister Antal Rogán, who leads the cabinet, how anyone could take the results of the National Consultation seriously when “the circumstances of its execution are completely opaque.”

Hadházy received an answer Tuesday, granting him permission to personally view the questionnaires on Thursday, but under rather strict conditions: he would not be permitted to bring members of the press, and would have to be at the first processing center in District VIII at 4:30 pm, at the next in District XIV’s Zugló at 5:15, and at the third, again in District VIII, at 6:00.

Hadházy told 24.hu that the cabinet office had not assuaged his distrust with the conditions it had set, saying, “The visit would make sense if I could publicly view the questionnaires in front of journalists, and if I had not received an appointment outside of working hours, because this way I can’t even meet with the staff that evaluates the [questionnaires].”

The National Consultation on the “Soros Plan”, like the “Stop Brussels” consultation before it, features an online version that has been shown to be wide open to abuse. No measures are in place to verify that respondents who fill out the questionnaire’s online version aren’t doing so numerous times, or that they are Hungarian citizens at all.