Handó blocks judge from appearing on television program

National Office of the Judiciary (OBH) president Tünde Handó has blocked Judge Péter Szepesházi from appearing on a RTL Klub’s Magyarul Balóval, a widely-watched television talk show which deals with matters of public life.

Szepesházi, who has emerged as a vocal critic of the centralization of Hungary’s judiciary under Handó, was invited to appear on the program to speak on the situation of Hungary’s court system.

(Handó is the wife of Fidesz MEP and EPP co-chair József Szájer who, during a recent town hall forum to drum-up support for the government’s Soros Plan national consultation, compared the refugee crisis to the Game of Thrones Army of the Dead.)

According to hvg.hu, Handó blocked Szepesházi from appearing on the program by contacting Sándor Fazekas, Szepesházi’s superior and president of the Budapest-Capital Regional Court.

Fazekas reportedly notified Szepesházi in writing that he is restricted from appearing on the program because anything he says might be misconstrued a representing the official position of the Hungarian judiciary.

A representative of the OBH was also invited to appear on the show, but reportedly declined.

In a recent interview with 444.hu, Szepesházi expressed pointed criticism of the failures of Hungary’s judiciary since the creation of the OBH (and Handó’s appointment to run the agency) in 2012.

“In 2012, we welcomed Tünde Handó as an insider, a professional, a very good court president, a modern person, a real reformer. She did not deliver on any of her promises. Things can always be worse, but that is hard to imagine when you see it from the inside,” Szepesházi said.

In particular, Szepesházi has been critical of workplace culture within Hungary’s judiciary, the burdensome workloads of judges, and the top-down instructions given to judges to serve as guidelines in helping them rule on cases.