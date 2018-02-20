House committee rejects accelerated procedure for bill protecting families from eviction

The National Assembly’s House Committee rejected to discuss the bill that would protect families from eviction in an accelerated procedure on Monday. Without the accelerated procedure, even if passed, the legislation will only come into force long after the winter moratorium on evictions expires, leaving endangered families exposed, 444.hu reports.

The City is For All (A Város Mindenkié, AVM) homeless advocacy group had started a campaign “so that families with children would never have to become homeless because of eviction.” AVM submitted six points in October 2017 that the group considers imperative in providing shelter for everyone. AVM’s suggested policy was supported by opposition parties Democratic Coalition (DK), Együtt, Politics Can Be Different (LMP), Hungarian Socialist Party (MSZP), Momentum and Párbeszéd. The government did not coordinate with AVM, choosing instead to extend the usual winter eviction moratorium until after the April 8 general election.

Last Monday, Együtt, Párbeszéd and LMP MPs jointly submitted a bill based on AVM’s six points along with a request that it go before parliament in an accelerated manner. The House Committee subsequently postponed discussion of when the bill is to be taken up by parliament due to a three-day Fidesz parliamentary faction meeting.

“Hungary is not a country of evicted people”

At a parliamentary session in November 2017, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that thanks to the government’s action “at this moment, nobody is threatened by any kind of eviction,” and that they had “found a solution through the councils for every such family that had to leave their home.”

However, the official figures of the Hungarian Judicial Foreclosure Faculty (Magyar Bírósági Végrehajtói Kar, MBVK) do not support the Prime Minister’s claims. In 2017, MBVK executed 3,636 evictions, breaking the previous year’s record of 3,100.

At a press conference held in front of the Parliament, LMP co-chair and prime ministerial candidate Bernadett Szél stated that by rejecting the accelerated procedure, the governing Fidesz and Christian Democratic People’s Party coalition admitted that extending the eviction moratorium was nothing more than a campaign trick.