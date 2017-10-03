Hungarian state bought an expo center, but not the rights to use it

The Hungarian state purchased a massive expo and fair center in the Kőbánya section of Budapest for HUF 17.28 billion (USD 65 million) in 2016. But user agreements of the Hungexpo facility will require the state to build additional buildings on the site at major expense in order to host two events in the coming years, reports hvg.hu.

Fonciere Polygone Hungária Kft., the former French owner of the Hungexpo, was bought by the state and renamed Expo Park Zrt. in April, 2016 (the cost of more than HUF 17 billion had been withheld as a “state secret” until now). Originally, the Hungexpo buildings were part of Budapest’s plans to host the 2024 Olympic Games: a media center was planned to occupy the site. But after the withdrawal of the Olympic application, the government developed other big ideas for how to use the facility.

Then a problem arose: the pavilions of the Hungexpo, where the fairs and expos are actually hosted, are lent until 2035 to the French-owned Hungexpo Vásár és Reklám Zrt., which organizes fairs and exhibitions at the facility.

Meanwhile, two major expos are scheduled to be held at Hungexpo within a few years: the 2020 International Eucharistic Congress and the 2021 World Hunting and Nature Expo. In order to host the events, and in lieu of the French-controlled pavilions, the state will be required to build additional pavilions at Hungexpo.

The state has already appropriated HUF 9.3 billion (35 million USD) from the 2017-2018 budget for hosting the two events. It also plans to develop a two-stop tram line at the Hungexpo and, according to zoom.hu, has spent nearly HUF 29 billion (USD 110 million) on the two events to date. In advance of the Eucharistic Congress, the government decided to spend a further HUF 20 billion (USD 75.3 billion) for church renovations and the construction of a hall in Csepel, bringing total costs to HUF 48.5 billion, with three years still remaining before the start of the congress.