Hungarians want an expert government, reject representative democracy

Few Hungarians are committed to representative democracy but the majority would strongly support an expert government, according to a 38-nation Pew Research Center survey on support for democracy.

According to the survey, more than half in each of the nations polled consider representative democracy a very or somewhat good way to govern their country. Yet, in all these countries, pro-democracy attitudes coexist, to varying degrees, with openness to non-democratic forms of governance, including rule by experts, a strong leader or the military.

The survey found that some 15 percent of Hungarians would prefer non-democratic alternatives to democracy while only 18 percent are committed to representative democracy. With this result, Hungary is the least committed country among the North American and European countries in the survey.

Among the 38 countries surveyed, Hungarian society is the most supportive of a political system in which “experts, not elected officials, make decisions according to what they think is best for the country.” Some 68 percent of Hungarians are in favor of such expert governance. Although in Lebanon slightly more people would favor an expert government (70 percent) than in Hungary, the share of those opposed to this idea is also remarkably higher there.

At the same time, the vast majority of Hungarians, some 84 percent, oppose a military government, out of which 68 percent strongly oppose military rule. Global opposition to military rule has a median value of 71 percent.

Interestingly, contrary to the global trends according to which right-wing sympathizers tend to favor military rule more, in Hungary more than twice as many left-wing voters (28 percent) than right-wing voters would support military rule.

The survey also reveals that the majority of Hungarians (53 percent) is not satisfied with the way democracy is working.

Hungarians have very little trust in the government as only 9 percent of respondents trusted that their national government does what is right for the country.

The Pew Research Center survey was conducted among 41,953 respondents in 38 countries from February 16 to May 8, 2017.