Hungary accuses EC of interfering in Hungary’s elections with release of annual country report

On Wednesday, European Commission released its 2018 European Semester country report for Hungary. Fidesz immediately responded by accusing the EC of interfering in Hungary’s elections, even though the annual report is released at the same time every year.

The European Semester is a cycle of economic and fiscal policy coordination within the EU that focusses on structural reforms, fiscal policy and macroeconomic imbalances. Generally speaking, the report has a positive economic outlook for Hungary, but clearly states that investment and economic growth in Hungary is being fueled by EU funds.

The Commission points out that Hungary is a beneficiary of significant EU funds and can receive up to EUR 25 billion until 2020.

This represents around 3% of GDP annual over the period of 2014-2018 and 43% of public investment.

By December 31, 2017, an estimated EUR 23.5 billion (94% percent of the total) had been allocated to projects on the ground.

The report also highlights problems affecting the justice system, specifically the independence of the judiciary, judicial appointments, the prosecutorial service’s fight against corruption, and public confidence in the judiciary.

The report also says