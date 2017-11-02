Hungary to centralize storage of all digital state records at super-secret facility

Online daily hvg.hu reports the government is planning to build an enormous data storage facility to store all information generated by the state apparatus. According to the daily, the proposal was authored in early October at an estimated cost of HUF 10 billion (USD 37.5 million). The push for this facility is part of a broader effort by the government to digitize and store data from all state entities.

The data storage site would reportedly house data from:

All public administration entities,

Local municipalities,

National Office of the Judiciary and all courts,

Ombudsman for Fundamental Rights,

Prosecution service,

Public notaries,

Court bailiffs,

Local administrative bodies (with the exception of those in the mountains),

Public utility providers, and

National security services.

Hvg.hu reports that, according to the proposal: