“Hungary decides, not the UN” billboards blanket Hungary

In the wake of the governing Fidesz-KDNP’s humiliating defeat in a recent mayoral by-election, the government of Hungary has turned its sights from American financier George Soros to the United Nations.

The latest round of “government information” billboards blanketing the country claims “The UN wants us to continually accept migrants. Hungary decides, not the UN.”

As online daily index.hu points out, while true that Hungary decides and not the UN, the UN proposal does affirm the sovereign rights of countries to decide whom to admit.

“’Hungary decides, not the UN’ is correct since in actuality Hungary decides, the UN is not forcing us, nor does it want to force us,” writes index.hu.

The previous Thursday Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó announced that Hungary would submit to the UN Secretary-General the twelve points contained in the UN’s so-called “migration package” it deemed acceptable. At that time Szijjártó called attention to the “dangerous proposal” that would “define migration policy globally.”

Szijjártó’s comments echoed those of his boss, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who condemned the United Nations position on migration in his latest annual state of the country speech: “The UN wants everyone to continually accept migrants because migration is good and cannot be stopped, [to] take down fences that stand in their way, and not to regard as a crime unlawful border crossing.”

As if on cue, the following week government information billboards appeared across the country.