Hungary has lost its bout with Eurostat regarding the classification of state debt levels, reports Hungarian online daily G7.hu. For more than a year, the European Commission’s statistical agency has been pressing the Hungarian government to calculate its public debt levels in a manner that also takes into consideration the balance sheets of Hungary’s state-owned Eximbank, the Hungarian National Bank’s foundations, and various state-run guarantee funds.
Hungary loses bout with Eurostat on state debt levels
October 24, 2017