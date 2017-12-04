Hungary wants to significantly deepen ties with Iran

Magyar Idők, a pro-government propaganda daily, reports that Hungary wants to significantly deepen economic ties with Iran.
According to the print daily, Minister of National Economy Mihály Varga held a joint press conference with his Irani counterpart in Tehran to announce stronger economic ties between the two countries. Hungary may be an important entry-point into Europe for Iran, Varga said.
Earlier this year, the two countries signed a “declaration of intent” regarding nuclear cooperation in Tehran.
In a statement released on Sunday by the Ministry of National Economy to Hungary’s state-run news wire (MTI), Varga said
- the government of Hungary considers Iran to be a significant player in Asia,
- Economic relations should be strengthened in the aftermath of the sanctions imposed against Iran,
- Direct flights should be launched between Tehran and Budapest,
- The Hungarian government is working on strengthening banking relations between the two countries,
- Eximbank, Hungary’s state-run import-export bank, has allocated USD 162 million for the strengthening of economic relations with Iran.