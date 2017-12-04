z

Hungary wants to significantly deepen ties with Iran

December 4, 2017 -

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán (L) with Iranian First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri during a state visit in Tehran in 2015 | Photo: Facebook/Orbán Viktor

Magyar Idők, a pro-government propaganda daily, reports that Hungary wants to significantly deepen economic ties with Iran.

According to the print daily, Minister of National Economy Mihály Varga held a joint press conference with his Irani counterpart in Tehran to announce stronger economic ties between the two countries. Hungary may be an important entry-point into Europe for Iran, Varga said.

Earlier this year, the two countries signed a “declaration of intent” regarding nuclear cooperation in Tehran.

In a statement released on Sunday by the Ministry of National Economy to Hungary’s state-run news wire (MTI), Varga said

  • the government of Hungary considers Iran to be a significant player in Asia,
  • Economic relations should be strengthened in the aftermath of the sanctions imposed against Iran,
  • Direct flights should be launched between Tehran and Budapest,
  • The Hungarian government is working on strengthening banking relations between the two countries,
  • Eximbank, Hungary’s state-run import-export bank, has allocated USD 162 million for the strengthening of economic relations with Iran.