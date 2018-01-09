IDEA institute publishes results of year-end survey

Hungary’s IDEA Institute has published the results of an online survey made at the end of last year of adult Hungarians it claims were representative of the country in terms of age, education, region and type of settlement.

The survey recorded only slight changes in support for political parties, both among the population at large and among decided voters likely to vote in April’s general election. The Fidesz-KDNP political alliance continues to lead by a large margin, followed by Jobbik, DK, MSZP and LMP. Momentum, Együtt and Dialogue for Hungary continue to poll among Hungarian voters in the low single digits.

In addition to political preferences, the IDEA polled the representative group about their attitudes towards state support or historical churches, whether certain settlements should only be serviced by church-operated schools, and whether abortion is a sin.

The results of the survey are illustrated below.