Immigrant countries and the Soros Plan: Orbán speaks to the Association of Christian Intellectuals

After short speeches by KDNP parliamentary chairman János Latorczai and Cardinal priest and Primate of Hungary Péter Erdő, Orbán thanked those assembled before describing European society as imperiled by a new kind of anti-Christian threat.

“We are facing a kind of danger which understands that the social purpose of Christianity has deep roots in the human society that it serves. The goal of today’s anti-Christian European program is to change the substrata. This is the method with which Christianity can be permanently weakened in Europe,” Orbán warned.

Orbán thanked God that he was created “as a Christian, Hungarian man,” and declared that those assembled in the room “are those who want to be who they are,” and are not interested in changing themselves. “A close, durable and tested bond ties us together,” Orbán said of himself and his Christian allies assembled in Parliament.

Orbán praised the achievements of his own government since its first term beginning in 2002, including the adoption of a new constitution and the “common road” which led to his party acquiring a two-thirds majority in Parliament, and emphasized the role the assembled Christian intellectuals had played in the “entrenchment” of their own “political community.”

“I remember 2003 in our common conferences, we found the key together for how a Christian right-wing could be capable of winning an election for the first time in the new Hungarian democracy, and capable of building not only a political but also a societal majority,” Orbán said.

Orbán said that his government is convinced that what is good for Hungarian Christians is good for Hungary, without mentioning what might be good for non-Christian segments of Hungarian society.

Immigrant and non-immigrant countries

Orbán spoke of numerous historical “tensions” that have long existed between European nations which required compromises to solve. But now, Orbán argued, a “completely new, unprecedented dynamic, a different kind of inner tension” is putting a strain on Europe: the conflict between “immigrant countries and non-immigrant countries.”

“There are countries and groups of countries that have already become immigrant countries, which have not accepted Christian civilization for themselves, and there are countries which have not changed, or which do not at all want to become immigrant countries. The historical challenge which stands before the European leaders is to[…]build a method of cooperation between these two different groups of countries,” Orbán said, adding that if such a solution is not found, a “fatal rupture” could occur in the political history of Europe.

Hungary, as a non-immigrant country, abides by the “old rule,” according to which a country without a border is like “an egg without a shell,” he said.

Concerning the proper Christian response to the migration crisis, the Prime Minister referenced a “moral dilemma,” and acknowledged that “many people argue that a good person is the person who takes in the needy.” However, Orbán said, the situation is different in the case of migration, and Hungary represents the “rational and moral policy” of preventing migrants and refugees from entering Europe.

“I am convinced that in the case of migration, we must help the countries, nations or parts of nations that have fallen into trouble there where the problem is, and not to resettle them here, because that doesn’t help the problem but puts the problem onto us too,” he told the Christian Intellectuals.

Mixed-population countries

Orbán argued that “mixed-population countries” are being created from those EU states that have allowed immigrant to settle, and warned that “mathematically” the proportion of Christians in those countries will be reduced. Those mixed-population, immigrant countries within the EU, which consider themselves morally superior to Hungary, in fact represent the biggest threat to European values today, Orbán said. Freedom of religion, the fight against antisemitism and gender equality are all endangered by the “mixed-population countries,” he said.

“We won’t forget that when we built the fence, the Germans, the Austrians and the western media passed judgement on us with insolent arrogance and moral imperialism. This was a centrally ordered, centrally directed, and centrally orchestrated campaign against Hungary, out of revenge because we closed the Balkan route the migrants had used until then,” Orbán said.

“The westerners have one thought: to convince us by legal, political or financial means that we too should become what they have become, that the people and countries of Central Europe should become migrant countries. We don’t want that, and everyone should take note in Brussels that we won’t be an immigrant country.”

Orbán argued that “liberal ideology” is responsible for the creation of immigrant countries, while in non-immigrant countries like Hungary, sovereignty and Christian social teachings are the principle ideals. The adoption of Western European liberalism would mean “spiritual suicide” for Central Europeans, which would then become immigrant countries and suffer under terrorism, he said, adding that Hungary could become a “mixed culture country” in the foreseeable future if such plans are allowed to be realized.

The Soros Plan

“The program of turning countries into immigrant countries is commonly known as the Soros plan. It is an action plan that describes exactly how disobedient, non-immigrant Central European countries should be transformed into immigrant countries. We know of course what we have to do: join our forces, act together and not let anyone penetrate our defenses. We must hold out until the next elections. To quote Gárodnyi, the turncoats, the internal destructive forces should be kept from the government, and it is worth giving a stronger and greater authority than ever before to those who are prepared to protect the future of Christian Hungary. The government is prepared for this,” Orbán concluded.