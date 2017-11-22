Interior Minister can’t find evidence to support gov’t claims of “Soros network”

Interior Minister Sándor Pintér left through a back door after appearing at a closed session of the parliamentary National Security Committee on Tuesday, where he took questions regarding potential threats posed to Hungary’s national security by what the government has called the “Soros network.”

But according to opposition members of the committee present at the closed session, Pintér and his national security agencies have been unable to uncover any threat to Hungary posed by Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros or the civil organizations he supports in the country.

“I thoroughly tried from every direction to determine whether a [Soros network] exists and how it works,” said committee member Bernadett Szél (LMP) after the session where she questioned Pintér. “I tried to get information, and I can say with a completely clear conscience that no such intelligence information is available to suggest that some kind of genuine network is operating here.”

It was announced last week that the government had asked Pintér to present the findings of an investigation conducted by national security agencies on national security risks posed by Soros and the civil organizations he supports. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, in a radio address in late October, called for the agencies to “expose” the Soros network to the public, and alleged that the network “has an elaborate zone of influence in the European Parliament and in other institutions of the European Union.”

But despite such claims, and months of assertions through state propaganda that Soros and the NGOs he funds are working to destabilize Hungary, signs increasingly indicate that the Soros plan and Soros network concepts are little more than political scare tactics employed by the Hungarian government to retain its power.

According to information on the closed session procured by index.hu, Pintér gave diplomatic answers to questions regarding his findings on the existence of a Soros network. His answers reportedly resembled those he gave to the media days ago in which he said, “I don’t know whether George Soros poses any danger, but ideas he promulgates do not conform to the Hungarian conceptions and to Hungarian law. An open society, a society without borders are not accepted at the moment. They are futuristic.”

Brussels takeover

Prime Minister Orbán himself has repeatedly asserted that Soros has infiltrated numerous European institutions which are now carrying out his vision of changing the ethnic composition of the continent.

“The Soros network has an elaborate zone of influence in the European Parliament and in other institutions of the European Union,” Orbán said in an October radio address. “Its aim is to create a mixed-population Europe and to condemn Hungary for opposing this.”

Orbán also alleged that according to “documents leaked from the Soros empire,” members of the “Soros network” work to impose its migration policies on Hungary, and that there is a “Soros list” containing some 200 “friendly” MEPs who work to create a “mixed-population” Europe.

But as index.hu points out, it would be a difficult task for Hungarian intelligence services to prove that a secretive network has taken over numerous institutions of the European Union and are surreptitiously working to implement Soros’ ethnic- and social-engineering master plan.

But that hasn’t stopped the Hungarian government from continuing to assert just this. Even after the Fidesz European Commissioner Tibor Navracsics insisted repeatedly that the Soros Plan does not exist and that the concept is “a rhetorical element of the upcoming election campaign”, the government has not relented in its claims. Orbán even used Navracsics’ denials as proof that the Soros Plan was even more secretive than anyone might have thought, because even a European Commissioner doesn’t know about.