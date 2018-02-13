Ipsos: 76 percent of Hungarians feel their country is headed in the wrong direction

The Ipsos MORI Social Research Institute has just published the results of its monthly “What Worries the World” survey, conducted in 27 countries around the world, including Hungary. The poll found that significantly fewer Hungarians worry about terrorism, immigration, and the rise of extremism (3, 11, and 4 percent, respectively) than they do about corruption, poverty, social inequality, and health-care.

Source: Ipsos MORI Social Research Institute

56 percent of Hungarians are worried about financial/political corruption

56 percent of Hungarians are worried about poverty and social inequality

72 percent of Hungarians are worried about their health-care

