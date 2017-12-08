Jobbik accuses Fidesz of “dictatorial action”

The press office of the Jobbik Movement for a Better Hungary issued the following press statement today. We are reprinting it without comment or correction.
Manifesto for the Hungarian Democracy by Jobbik
The governing Fidesz party, feeling threatened by its opposition, launched a dictatorial action which is unprecedented in the history of post-communist Hungary. Fidesz wants to eliminate us, the largest opposition party by administrative means, through the government controlled State Audit Office, which is headed by a former Fidesz MP.
The action of the State Audit Office violates all the rights to fair and reasonable legal procedures. The State Audit Office subjected our party to 1 million Euros subsidy reimbursement and a 100%, 1 million Euros fine. This unjust action can risk our participaton at the upcoming elections in the Spring of 2018, thus the Fidesz government will exclude over one million people of our supporters from the free elctions (sic). This action of the Fidesz government recalls the darkest days of dictatorships and projects of an even darker future for our Homeland, if Fidesz stays in power.
If this can happen to us it can happen to anybody. Yesterday Fidesz wanted to wipe out civil organizations, today they eliminate opposition parties, tommorrow (sic) anybody can become a target of the unleashed despotism. We turn to every democrat – regardless of political views – to protest against Orban’s tyranny. We ask every democratic political party, social organization, the general Hungarian and international public and every concerned citizen to stand with and support the endangered Hungarian democracy!
Jobbik Movement for a Better Hungary